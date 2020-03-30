Business

Beer and pups: Foster or adopt a dog and get 3 months of beer from Busch

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- During the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to beer and dogs for comfort.

Busch is giving folks a way to have both during the COVID-19 pandemic, so customers, many of whom are having to spend more time than usual in their homes, can be at ease during an anxious time.

The 'Foster a dog, get Busch' idea lets you foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation. In return, the first 500 people will get a $100 gift card, which you can use to buy beer, of course. That amounts to about two cases a month for about three months.

Those interested must go to midwestanimalrescue.org

Rules for the promotion state that you must either foster or adopt a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services. The offer runs through April 25. Official rules can be found on Busch's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdogspetsbeerpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News