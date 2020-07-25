City of LA to stop fining businesses for displaying signs without permit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6333163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom announced additional protections for essential workers in California amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Friday that the City of Los Angeles will waive fines for businesses cited during the pandemic that displayed signs without a permit.Mayor Garcetti also said the City will temporarily waive the requirement for businesses to obtain a permit.The signs local businesses were cited for let customers know the establishments were open.Mayor Garcetti made the announcement during his scheduled briefing on the coronavirus response in Los Angeles.Mayor Garcetti said earlier this week, code enforcement inspectors from the Department of Building and Safety visited some businesses in response to complaints about violations of the City's sign regulations. At the establishments, inspectors found signs that were installed without permits in violation of the City's rules, and they issued orders for those businesses to comply."While these inspectors were doing their jobs we asked them to, based on the way the rules were written, tonight I'm changing those rules so they can stay focused on helping businesses. We need to support safely operating businesses, not cite them," Garcetti said during Friday's briefing.Mayor Garcetti also said residential and commercial tenant in Los Angeles need help, adding that it was the first major city to enact an eviction moratorium.The City launched the largest rental assistance program in the U.S with $103 million going out $2,000 at a time. The City has received more than 200,000 applications for the program last week and selected applicants will be notified next week.