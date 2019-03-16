VIDEO: Business owner in Upland confronts suspect stealing work truck

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a burglary suspect seen on surveillance video stealing a work truck in Upland.Surveillance cameras caught the confrontation as a business owner got to work just in time to confront the suspect.Video shows two bandits, a man and a woman, on bicycles trying to break into Micasa Pro Roofers after 1 a.m. on March 4th. They leave frustrated after not being able to get what they want.The man comes back after 4 a.m. with an electric grinder to successfully cut off the lock to the business' back gate.The bandit then rushes onto the property, grabbing keys to one of the roofing trucks, looking to steal it and drive off fast, but suddenly he's confronted by one of the owners of the business showing up early to prepare for the day.Oscar Sanchez said he noticed it wasn't his employees and they weren't supposed to be there at that time.He said he tried to block the suspect in with his own truck and that's when the man tried to make a getaway.Sanchez said the man rammed into his personal vehicle, almost hitting him when he got out of his truck to confront the suspect.The suspect raced off with Sanchez's truck, but not before the surveillance cameras picked up a view of the man.Sanchez said it's the second time in eight months someone has broken into his business and hopes someone recognizes the man in the video, and helps police catch him.