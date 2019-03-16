VIDEO: Business owner in Upland confronts suspect stealing work truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for a burglary suspect seen on surveillance video stealing a work truck in Upland.

By
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a burglary suspect seen on surveillance video stealing a work truck in Upland.

Surveillance cameras caught the confrontation as a business owner got to work just in time to confront the suspect.

Video shows two bandits, a man and a woman, on bicycles trying to break into Micasa Pro Roofers after 1 a.m. on March 4th. They leave frustrated after not being able to get what they want.

The man comes back after 4 a.m. with an electric grinder to successfully cut off the lock to the business' back gate.

The bandit then rushes onto the property, grabbing keys to one of the roofing trucks, looking to steal it and drive off fast, but suddenly he's confronted by one of the owners of the business showing up early to prepare for the day.

Oscar Sanchez said he noticed it wasn't his employees and they weren't supposed to be there at that time.

He said he tried to block the suspect in with his own truck and that's when the man tried to make a getaway.

Sanchez said the man rammed into his personal vehicle, almost hitting him when he got out of his truck to confront the suspect.

The suspect raced off with Sanchez's truck, but not before the surveillance cameras picked up a view of the man.

Sanchez said it's the second time in eight months someone has broken into his business and hopes someone recognizes the man in the video, and helps police catch him.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countytheftbusinesssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arson, assault suspect sought in Century City mall scare
Fire burns out of control at Carson oil refinery
Los Feliz underground vault explosion leads to power outage in area
Palos Verdes teen Cameron Terrell pleads to new charges
Hundreds of LA students march for action on climate change
Santa Anita horse deaths: LA County DA's Office joins investigation
Remains of Navy journalist killed in Vietnam coming home
Show More
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby
UCLA medical students learn what hospitals accepted them for residency
Charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy
New Zealand shooting designed to reach audience on social media
More TOP STORIES News