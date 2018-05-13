2 mixed-use buildings planned near beach in Santa Monica

Two mixed-use buildings are planned near the beach in Santa Monica.One building would replace a parking lot on Ocean Avenue. The other building would go up on a vacant lot on Ocean Front Walk.The Ocean Avenue project will be a 47-foot-tall building with 83 apartments. There will also be 2,000 square feet of street-level commercial space.The Ocean Front Walk project will be a five-story building with 22 apartments. It will boast 4,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant uses.The two projects would have a total of 16 affordable housing units. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in summer 2020.