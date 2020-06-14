24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 18 gyms across Southern California

Downtown LA-6th Street, 505 S. Flower Street

Glendale, 240 North Brand Boulevard

Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport, 12120 Carson Street in Hawaiian Gardens

Montclair Active, 9750 Central Avenue

Moreno Valley Fit Lite, 23750 Alessandro Boulevard

Palmdale West, 1335 Rancho Vista Boulevard

Pasadena, 465 North Halstead Street

Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry, 2350 Tapo Street in Simi Valley

South Hills Plaza Active, 1422 Azusa Avenue in West Covina

The Promenade Super Sport, 1417 Second Street in Santa Monica

Victorville, 16200 Bear Valley Road

Anaheim Garden Walk, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94

Costa Mesa, 1600 Adams Avenue

Fountain Valley, 18305 Brookhurst Street

Irvine Spectrum Sport, 517 Spectrum Center Drive

Laguna Hills, 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A

Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, 18007 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine

Westminster Active, 6731 Westminster Boulevard

24 Hour Fitness announced Monday it has filed for bankruptcy after the gym chain closed 18 of its Southern California locations.On its website, the company said it made the difficult decision to close locations in several states, 18 of them across the Southland. The company has closed 100 locations in the U.S."If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," said Chief Executive Officer Tony Ueber in a statement on Monday.24 Hour Fitness, which is based in San Ramon, says it hopes to reopen the majority of its locations by the end of June.The following are the locations in Southern California that are now closed: