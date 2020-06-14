24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 18 gyms across Southern California

24 Hour Fitness announced Monday it has filed for bankruptcy after the gym chain closed 18 of its Southern California locations.
On its website, the company said it made the difficult decision to close locations in several states, 18 of them across the Southland. The company has closed 100 locations in the U.S.
"If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," said Chief Executive Officer Tony Ueber in a statement on Monday.
24 Hour Fitness, which is based in San Ramon, says it hopes to reopen the majority of its locations by the end of June.
The following are the locations in Southern California that are now closed:Downtown LA-6th Street, 505 S. Flower StreetGlendale, 240 North Brand BoulevardHawaiian Gardens Super Sport, 12120 Carson Street in Hawaiian GardensMontclair Active, 9750 Central AvenueMoreno Valley Fit Lite, 23750 Alessandro BoulevardPalmdale West, 1335 Rancho Vista BoulevardPasadena, 465 North Halstead StreetSimi Valley-Tapo Active Dry, 2350 Tapo Street in Simi ValleySouth Hills Plaza Active, 1422 Azusa Avenue in West CovinaThe Promenade Super Sport, 1417 Second Street in Santa MonicaVictorville, 16200 Bear Valley RoadAnaheim Garden Walk, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94Costa Mesa, 1600 Adams AvenueFountain Valley, 18305 Brookhurst StreetIrvine Spectrum Sport, 517 Spectrum Center DriveLaguna Hills, 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite ALakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, 18007 Von Karman Avenue in IrvineWestminster Active, 6731 Westminster Boulevard
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.