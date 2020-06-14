Business

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 18 gyms across Southern California

24 Hour Fitness, which is based in San Ramon, says it hopes to reopen the majority of its locations by the end of June.
24 Hour Fitness announced Monday it has filed for bankruptcy after the gym chain closed 18 of its Southern California locations.

On its website, the company said it made the difficult decision to close locations in several states, 18 of them across the Southland. The company has closed 100 locations in the U.S.

"If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," said Chief Executive Officer Tony Ueber in a statement on Monday.

The following are the locations in Southern California that are now closed:

  • Downtown LA-6th Street, 505 S. Flower Street

  • Glendale, 240 North Brand Boulevard

  • Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport, 12120 Carson Street in Hawaiian Gardens

  • Montclair Active, 9750 Central Avenue

  • Moreno Valley Fit Lite, 23750 Alessandro Boulevard


  • Palmdale West, 1335 Rancho Vista Boulevard

  • Pasadena, 465 North Halstead Street

  • Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry, 2350 Tapo Street in Simi Valley

  • South Hills Plaza Active, 1422 Azusa Avenue in West Covina

  • The Promenade Super Sport, 1417 Second Street in Santa Monica

  • Victorville, 16200 Bear Valley Road

  • Anaheim Garden Walk, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94


  • Costa Mesa, 1600 Adams Avenue

  • Fountain Valley, 18305 Brookhurst Street

  • Irvine Spectrum Sport, 517 Spectrum Center Drive

  • Laguna Hills, 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A

  • Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, 18007 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine

  • Westminster Active, 6731 Westminster Boulevard
