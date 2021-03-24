Great American Takeout: 2nd annual event urges support for restaurants, other eateries

Are you still ordering takeout and delivery? It’s the ONE YEAR anniversary for #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and I’ve stopped by Manhattan Bread & Bagel for a tasty breakfast! 🥑🍅🍳 | WATCH @ABC7 5:45am. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/1S19Fqy9qR — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) March 24, 2021

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With restaurants and other eateries continuing to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers on Wednesday were urged to support their local establishments during the second annual Great American Takeout.The initiative was launched last year as part of an industrywide effort to help dining locations thrive by means of takeout and delivery orders.For every photo of a meal that is posted on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, sponsors of the event will $10 to the group Children of Restaurant Employees and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, up to $555,000.