Great American Takeout: 2nd annual event urges support for restaurants, other eateries

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With restaurants and other eateries continuing to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers on Wednesday were urged to support their local establishments during the second annual Great American Takeout.

The initiative was launched last year as part of an industrywide effort to help dining locations thrive by means of takeout and delivery orders.

For every photo of a meal that is posted on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, sponsors of the event will $10 to the group Children of Restaurant Employees and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, up to $555,000.

Watch the video above for more on this year's Great American Takeout.

