Drivers are facing longer wait times lately at many Department of Motor Vehicle offices in California.

Bakersfield



Bellflower



Chula Vista



Clovis



Concord



Costa Mesa



Fresno (Olive Avenue)



Fullerton



Granada Hills Driver License Processing Center



Hawthorne



Hayward



Lancaster



Lodi



Los Angeles



Modesto



Novato



Oakland (Claremont Avenue)



Palm Desert



Pasadena



Pleasanton



Poway



Rancho Cucamonga



Redwood City



Riverside East



Roseville



Sacramento



San Francisco



San Jose Driver License Processing Center



San Luis Obispo



San Marcos



Santa Clara



Santa Monica



Santa Rosa



Stanton Driver License Processing Center



Temecula



Thousand Oaks



Tracy



Van Nuys



Victorville



Yuba City

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 40 of its locations around the state will offer limited service on select Saturdays beginning in June.The DMV said in a press release that the Saturday hours will start June 16 and June 23, and will then become regular on the first and third Saturdays of the month beginning in July.Saturday business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some locations will only offer driver license processing, and no behind-the-wheel exams will be given on Saturdays.According to DMV officials, Saturday appointments can be made 90 days in advance online or by calling 1-800-777-0133.Below is a list of the California DMV offices that will offer limited Saturday service: