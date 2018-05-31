BUSINESS

40 California DMV offices to open for limited service some Saturdays in attempt to ease wait times

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 40 of its locations around the state will offer limited service on select Saturdays beginning in June.

The DMV said in a press release that the Saturday hours will start June 16 and June 23, and will then become regular on the first and third Saturdays of the month beginning in July.

Saturday business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some locations will only offer driver license processing, and no behind-the-wheel exams will be given on Saturdays.

According to DMV officials, Saturday appointments can be made 90 days in advance online or by calling 1-800-777-0133.

Below is a list of the California DMV offices that will offer limited Saturday service:

  • Bakersfield

  • Bellflower

  • Chula Vista

  • Clovis

  • Concord

  • Costa Mesa

  • Fresno (Olive Avenue)

  • Fullerton

  • Granada Hills Driver License Processing Center

  • Hawthorne

  • Hayward

  • Lancaster

  • Lodi

  • Los Angeles

  • Modesto

  • Novato

  • Oakland (Claremont Avenue)

  • Palm Desert

  • Pasadena

  • Pleasanton

  • Poway

  • Rancho Cucamonga

  • Redwood City

  • Riverside East

  • Roseville

  • Sacramento

  • San Francisco

  • San Jose Driver License Processing Center

  • San Luis Obispo

  • San Marcos

  • Santa Clara

  • Santa Monica

  • Santa Rosa

  • Stanton Driver License Processing Center

  • Temecula

  • Thousand Oaks

  • Tracy

  • Van Nuys

  • Victorville

  • Yuba City
