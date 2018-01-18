BUSINESS

5 Of The Hottest Deals In Los Angeles, Right Now

Living in Los Angeles can be costly, but there are plenty of deals around town to take advantage of, thanks to deals site Groupon. From discounted tickets to the upcoming Brad Paisley concert toa package of classes at a cycling studio and more, take a look at how you can make the most of the days ahead.

Indulge in a massage or a facial at Anatara Thai Spa


4650 Lankershim Blvd., Toluca Lake

Treat yourself to a day of relaxation at Anatara Thai Spa with certified therapists that "assuage taut sinews with modalities, including deep-tissue and reflexology, enhanced with aromatherapy, soothing hot oil, and heated stones forged by Stone Age blacksmiths." A 75-minute hot stone and aromatherapy hot oil massage, originally $120, is on offer for $63. Additionally, the business is offering an hour-long "European facial with Eminence Organics products, and a 15-minute foot scrub," originally $110, for $63.

Test your CSI skills at Maze-Escape


1182 South La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire


For an action-packed afternoon, grab a few of your friends and head over to Maze Rooms. The space, which is "inspired by 'Escape the Room' computer games," is offering an hour-long escape in the Castle or FBI room for six people, between Monday-Friday, at a discounted rate of $96. In addition, the same deal for Saturday and Sunday, originally $198, is on offer for $115.
Sweat it out at Aura cycle


8231 W 3rd St., Beverly Grove


Head over to Aura Cycle, where you can expect to see "dark walls set aglow with a full spectrum of neon lighting to help unleash endorphins and boost energy while an instructor-selected playlist motivates students to power through their plateaus." Currently, you can get a five- or 10-class package for $35 or $60, respectively.

Relax with a sensory deprivation float session


1025 Westwood Blvd., Westwood

If you're looking to try something new, how about an afternoon at Float Lab, located inside Westwood Village? According to the business, it offers the experience of "floating a single user on their back in an ultra-purified, skin temperature solution of dissolved Epsom salt within a light-free and sound resistant environment." A two-hour session is currently on sale for $40, and two sessions are going for $80.

Jam out at a Brad Paisley concert


1111 S Figuerosa St., Downtown



If you've been dying to see Brad Paisley in concert without shelling out a ton of money, then this your chance. Tickets to the Brad Paisley Weekend Warrior tour with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell on January 25th at the Staples Center are currently on sale for an affordable price: tickets for sections 301-303, 316-319 or 334, originally $74.31, are on sale for $20 each.

