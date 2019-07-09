Business

7-Eleven Day celebrates with free Slurpees

It's that time of year everyone loves, when 7-Eleven throws a birthday bash as big as America.

The party starts at 11 a.m. on - what else?! - 7-Eleven Day, better known as July 11 (7/11) on the calendar.

Instead of cake and candles, the world's largest convenience retailer celebrates with free Slurpee drinks. But this year they are going bigger than ever before. Not only can you get a free Slurpee, but they are also offering $1 hot dogs, pizza slices, chicken tender and limited-time cherry Slurpee cookies.

Participating U.S. stores will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. The featured Slurpee flavor is Blueberry Lemonade and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade.

Last month, the retailer also launched their delivery service where customers can get almost anything carried by the chain delivered to public places ranging from parks to beaches.
