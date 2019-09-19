Business

AirBnB announces plans to go public in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- AirBnb revealed Thursday that it plans to go public next year.

Investors have waited a long time for San Francisco-based AirBnb to announce its plans for an initial, public offering.

Earlier this week, AirBnb said it has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

USA today also reports AirBnb brought in more than $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter of this year.

But investors may be cautious following this year's IPO's for Uber and Lyft.

Both ridesharing companies continue to lose money, and both keep trading below the opening stock price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbfinancial marketsstocksstock market
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Concerns about possible gunman cause scare at Rosemead High School
1 killed in small-plane crash near Torrance airport
Metro re-issues TAP cards picturing Obama
Prosecutors charge Ed Buck in man's OD death in WeHo
San Pedro resident shoots, kills burglary suspect inside home
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
New video shows San Diego gunman opening fire at synagogue in April
Show More
2 cousins feeding North San Fernando Valley's homeless
Rams head to Cleveland to face the Browns Sunday
Widow grieves for husband killed in Tesla crash in NorCal
DEA launches probe into Tyler Skaggs' death
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
More TOP STORIES News