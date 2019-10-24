gender identity

Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Always sanitary products will be taking a symbol off of its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary customers.

The brand's parent company Procter and Gamble announced it will redesign its pad products by removing the Venus symbol which has historically represented the female sex.

Transgender activists have publicly urged the company to take off the symbol of gender arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Procter & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstransgenderbusinessgender identitywomen's health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
LGBTQ rainbow flag raised at Cal State Fullerton for first time
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'
Berkeley manholes will now be called 'maintenance holes'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Santa Ana detectives find no evidence bullying led to suicide of 10-year-old girl
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
Show More
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Man in Santa suit arrested for burglary in Brea
Mom charged after videotaped rant in Laguna Niguel classroom
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
Fight against opioid crisis takes center stage at Simi Valley summit
More TOP STORIES News