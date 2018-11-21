AMAZON

Amazon glitch exposes some customer user names, email addresses ahead of Black Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

A glitch led Amazon's website to reveal the names and email addresses of some customers, the company has confirmed. It's not clear how many customers were impacted by the incident, and Amazon did not say how the issue occurred. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
SEATTLE --
A glitch caused Amazon's website to reveal the names and email addresses of some customers, the company has confirmed.

Despite some reports characterizing the incident as a breach, Amazon called it a technical issue and said none of its systems were breached.

"We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted," an Amazon spokesman told ABC via email.

It's not clear how many customers were impacted by the incident, and Amazon did not say how the issue occurred.

Numerous customers took to social media to share screenshots of an email from Amazon informing them that their personal information been disclosed.


"This is not a result of anything you have done," the email said, adding that customers do not need to change their password or take any further action.

Some customers on Twitter voiced frustration at the lack of details included in Amazon's three-sentence disclosure email, and some originally thought it was a phishing email.

"This little email from you doesn't really cut it given the amount of strange emails I've been getting," wrote Holly Taggart.

"What does this mean? Disclosed how and to whom exactly? If it's not a big deal, why email me about it and then not include a means for me to write you to ask questions?" added Martine Beerman.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonsecurityshoppingretailonline shoppinginternettechnology
AMAZON
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
2 dead after Amazon building collapse
Amazon Pickup location opens in Marina del Rey
Amazon delivery driver caught on video peeing in front of OC home
More amazon
BUSINESS
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Tru by Hilton coming to Inglewood
Carl's Jr. closing corporate offices in Anaheim
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
More Business
Top Stories
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Woolsey Fire flare-up quickly knocked down in Bell Canyon
Rainstorm headed to Southern California
VIDEO: Pickpocket team targets women in OC grocery stores
Man dies after jumping from freeway overpass in Long Beach
OC road rage suspect arrested for allegedly hitting motorcyclist with truck
Navient may have pushed borrowers into high-cost plans
Shelter creates holiday sleepover program for dogs
Show More
California spent more than $600M fighting wildfires since June
Museum dedicated to Mexican food coming to Los Angeles
Bill could shield CA utility companies from wildfire costs
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
LA Mission prepares for Thanksgiving celebration
More News