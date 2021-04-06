Business

Amazon holding job fair for positions in Riverside, San Bernardino counties

Looking for a job? Amazon on Tuesday was still hosting a major hiring event in the Inland Empire.

The online marketplace company is trying to fill several full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs for locations in Rialto, Moreno Valley and Fontana.

Pay starts at $15 dollars an hour, plus a bonus for some jobs -- including up to $3,000 for working at an Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino.

The hiring event is scheduled to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the San Bernardino Airport.

Prospective applicants are urged to visit amazon.com/iehourlyjobs, where they can complete an application form and schedule an interview appointment.
