Amazon holding job fair for positions in Riverside, San Bernardino counties

Looking for a job? Amazon on Tuesday was still hosting a major hiring event in the Inland Empire.The online marketplace company is trying to fill several full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs for locations in Rialto, Moreno Valley and Fontana.Pay starts at $15 dollars an hour, plus a bonus for some jobs -- including up to $3,000 for working at an Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino.The hiring event is scheduled to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the San Bernardino Airport.Prospective applicants are urged to visit amazon.com/iehourlyjobs , where they can complete an application form and schedule an interview appointment.