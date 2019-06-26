HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Amoeba Music store is one step closer to the end of the line.
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to grant final approval for a 26-story building that would replace the iconic record shop on Sunset Boulevard.
The Hollywood landmark has been at its current location since 2001.
Amoeba sold the property a few years ago, but its current lease will keep the store there for roughly another year.
Amoeba says it would like to stay in Hollywood, but a new location has yet to be announced.
In the initial city planning study published in 2017, the building was expected to include 232 residential units - 10 of which would be for low-income residents - 32,000 feet of open space and 7,000 square feet of commercial space.
The first five floors would be for commercial use, and residential space would start on the sixth floor, according to the initial study. The sixth floor would include a swimming pool, barbecue and lounge area, meeting room, fitness areas and pet grooming spots. It would also include two underground parking areas.
It is unclear how closely the current plans will adhere to the initial study.
Amoeba Music building in Hollywood to be replaced by 26-story tower
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News