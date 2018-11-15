BUSINESS

Amtrak to lay off 550 employees in Riverside

EMBED </>More Videos

Amtrak is ceasing operations at a Riverside call center and laying off 550 employees.

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A layoff notice came as a blow for the 550 Amtrak employees at a Riverside call center.

"Kick in the stomach, shocked, angry, scared," said one employee, who did not want to be identified.

On Wednesday in an email to employees, Amtrak said operations would cease Jan. 18. The company is consolidating its operations in California with its call center in Philadelphia.

"It is just not fair to the employees," said Sal Rodriguez, a union representative for Amtrak employees. "We have a collective bargaining agreement and we believe strongly the company will be violating it when we have furloughed employees," he said.

Employees and union leaders say last spring, Amtrak notified them the company would be outsourcing a portion of its calls to a call center in Florida. They say the call center in Port St. Lucie was supposed to help during high call volume at existing call centers.

"Since they opened Port Lucie, I think they have been funneling calls that way and the calls have gone down," said the unidentified employee.

"They are saying that has no effect on us. Obviously, it does, it did because they are going to attempt to close us down," said Rodriguez.

In statement, an Amtrak spokesperson said 90 percent of customers book their travel online and in the last five years, calls to its call centers have decreased by nearly 3 million.

"At our busiest time, only 25 percent of our agents are on the phone at the same time. By consolidating our operations, we will be able to use our resources more efficiently," wrote Olivia Irvin, public relations manager with Amtrak.

Amtrak is giving its call center employees the option of relocating to Philadelphia or applying for other jobs within the company.

"Philadelphia is not an option for me. I've got an elderly mom who is sick," said the unidentified employee.

Unless Amtrak puts the brakes on its plans, employees at the Riverside call center will head into the holidays searching for a job in the new year.

"There is a lot of people out there. All we are trying to do is survive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamtraktrainslayoffemploymentRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Need a haircut? New Playa Vista barber shop The Bord Room opens its doors
Anthropologie opens in Century City, bringing home furnishings, women's clothing and more
Jury tells Aetna to pay $25 million to late cancer patient's family
Explore the 4 newest businesses to open in Irvine
More Business
Top Stories
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Kim Porter, rapper Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies
Firefighters battle commercial blazes in Vernon, Paramount
LA Councilman Huizar stripped of committee posts amid FBI investigation
Malibu woman credits Sgt. Ron Helus with saving her sister's life
Santa Monica city employee found dead after molestation accusations
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Show More
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man was hoax, prosecutor says
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
More News