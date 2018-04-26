Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Van Nuys opening for public tours

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Attention, beer lovers! For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Van Nuys is opening for public tours.
During the tour, which lasts for around 90 minutes, guests can check out the stages of the brewing process, the fermentation room and the Bud Light sampling room.
Guests age 21 and older will have an opportunity to sample Anheuser-Busch products and visit a gift shop carrying California-specific attire and other Anheuser-Busch souvenirs, according to a press release from the company.
The company said limited public tours will be available on the following weekends at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day:
June 2 - 3
July 7 - 8
Aug. 4 - 5
Sept. 1 - 2
Bookings will begin on May 1 on www.budweisertours.com on a first come, first serve basis. The tours will cost $25 for guests ages 21 and older and $20 for guests 13-20. The company said guests under the age of 13 will not be permitted on the tour.