Anthropologie opens in Century City, bringing home furnishings, women's clothing and more

Photo: Loni L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score women's clothing, home furnishings and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. in Westfield Century City (Level 2), the newcomer is an Anthropologie.

The retail chain has a boutique feel, and carries wardrobe and home furnishing items. Shoppers will find women's sweaters, jeans, boots, accessories and more. This location also features a BHLDN--a spot for wedding dress shopping--and a Terrain, which offers flowering plants, wreaths and more for the home.

The newcomer has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Steph H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 25, wrote, "The product selection is top notch. They have a large denim section, with some of my favorite brands, like MOTHER, Citizens of Humanity and Paige."

Anthropologie is now open at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. in Century City, so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
