Apple ❤️ Austin! Proud to announce our newest campus there, along with plans for new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, CA as Apple expands operations and creates thousands of jobs across the US.https://t.co/f2UwlXW2Hk — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2018

Apple has announced plans to open a new office in Culver City, which is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.The tech giant also plans to open offices in San Diego and Seattle, but the biggest Apple expansion site will be in Austin, Texas.The Texas operation will be a $1 billion campus that would nearly double the size of the company's current 6,000-employee work force in the area.There's no word yet on when the new sites will open or when Apple will start hiring for those new jobs.The company said it also plans to add hundreds of workers in offices in New York, Pittsburgh and Boulder, Colorado, over the next three years. It employs 90,000 people across the United States."They are just picking America's most established superstar cities and tech hubs," said Richard Florida, an urban development expert at the University of Toronto.Apple's scattershot expansion reflects the increasing competition for engineers in Silicon Valley, which has long been the high-tech capital in U.S.The bidding for programmers is driving salaries ever higher, which in turn is catapulting the average prices of homes in many part of the San Francisco Bay Area above $1 million, causing many workers with computer coding skills to live in less expensive places with less traffic congestion.That, in turn, is causing more tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Google to set up shop outside Silicon Valley to hire the talent to pursue their ambitions to expand into new products and fields of opportunity.