APPLE

Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple has unveiled new products and upgrades in an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. (KGO-TV)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product's appeal amid slowing sales.

CEO Tim Cook showed off the Apple XS, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model , the iPhone X. A bigger version will be called the iPhone XS Max, which looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much bigger.

As with the iPhone X, the new phone has a screen that runs from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark.

This even-bigger iPhone represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.

The iPhone X also got rid of the home button to make room for more screen and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device.

By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.

Worldwide smartphone sales grew just 2 percent during that period, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. During the second quarter, which is typically slow for Apple, China's Huawei Technologies surpassed Apple as the second-largest seller of smartphones, based on Gartner's calculations. Samsung remained in the lead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappleiphoneapple watchu.s. & worldmacbook airtim cookiPad
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
Apple offers free fix for defective iPhone 8s
Suspects steal 38 iPhones at Fashion Island Apple Store
Teen burglars suspected of stealing $8K in Apple products in OC
More apple
BUSINESS
Former Montclair Plaza food court now becoming concert venue
99 Cents Only Stores break record for largest packaged product
Moonves could get up to $120M in severance
Santa Monica company wants to handle your return shipping
More Business
Top Stories
Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
Blaze burns as many as 40 acres near 5 Freeway in Grapevine
Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars
'Don't play games with it': Hurricane Florence takes aim at Carolinas
Silver Lake hit-and-run victim dies; $50K reward announced
CA search-and-rescue dogs deployed to aid in Hurricane Florence
OC crash leaves burglary suspect dead, 2 others critical after chase
Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections
Show More
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
19 detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves warrant
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
LAX tests emergency system overnight
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
More News