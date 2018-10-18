BUSINESS

Bill proposes option to do 10-hour, 4-day work weeks over standard 8-hour, 5-day week

EMBED </>More Videos

California business advocates are rallying in support of a measure to give employees the option of a flexible work week. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California business advocates are rallying in support of a measure to give employees the option of a flexible work week.

The proposal would allow employees to request to work four 10-hour days instead of the traditional five eight-hour days.

The assembly bill has been introduced and killed multiple times over the last decade. Business advocates are hoping this time lawmakers can see the bill as a win-win for both companies and employees.

"This is one that we can continue to bring to the front and say - especially in a changing economy and a changing workforce - that employees and employers should be able to come to an agreement and say that if you want this custom work week that works for you and we're OK with it and we can agree. That would be allowed under law," said Shawn Lewis, with NFIB California.

Under current laws, employers are required to pay overtime for anyone who works more than eight hours in a day. The new law would eliminate that and allow for more flexibility.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessworkplaceemploymentcalifornia state assemblylawsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
From fusion eats to Thai massage: Explore the newest businesses in Costa Mesa
Consumer Watchdog calls for investigation into PG&E over blackouts
Company behind Christian Mingle agrees to pay customers $1M
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
More Business
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Woman struck by Amtrak train in Chatsworth
Lottery winner running for Congress in OC
Sheriff's deputies investigating death of woman in Palmdale
Help sought in search for missing Palmdale couple
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce
Kobe Bryant uninvited from film fest after protest over rape allegation
West Covina little league leaves field over homeless problems at park
Show More
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
Inmate climbs wall, escapes Malibu sheriff's station
More victims come forward in USC gynecologist scandal
Officer scolds boys found with realistic-looking BB gun
Report: Hate crimes in LA County rose in 2017
More News