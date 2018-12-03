The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County has dropped for the 40th consecutive day.The price dropped one cent Monday to $3.56. The average price has dropped 32.1 cents during the 40-day streak, including 1.6 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.The average price is 8.5 cents less than one week ago and 25.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 35 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 40.6 cents since the start of the year.In Orange County, a gallon costs $3.50. This is 8.5 cents less than one week ago and 25 cents lower than one month ago, but 35.6 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 38.7 cents since the start of the year.According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, SoCal drivers are still paying nearly 40 cents more per gallon on average than at this time last year.