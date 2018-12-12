BUSINESS

Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in Los Angeles County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 50th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The average price has dropped 42.8 cents over the past 50 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

In the Los Angeles/Long Beach area, regular is going for $3.45 a gallon.

Drivers in Orange County are paying $3.39 a gallon - this price is 8.2 cents less than one week ago.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Riverside County is $3.32 a gallon. In Ventura County, drivers are paying $3.45 per gallon.

All those prices are down about a cent from Tuesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.
