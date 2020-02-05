LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former tree trimmer Anthony Wallace was bedridden following a fall from a palm tree that led to hip replacement surgery.
"My hair got completely out of place," said the Long Beach resident. "Whiskers everywhere. I needed someone to come in and take care of that."
That's when the idea for a mobile barbershop was born.
"Mobile Hair Pros is a full-service barbershop that caters to the professional businessman and those that have limited time to sit in a barbershop," said Wallace.
After recovering from surgery, Wallace went to John Wesley International Barber & Beauty College in Long Beach at age 50. Wallace launched Mobile Hair Pros in 2018.
"I'm dealing with over 500 clients," Wallace said. "From Topanga Canyon to Newport Beach."
The grandfather drives a modified Merdedez-Benz van, outfitted with all of the amenities of a full-service barbershop, to clients' homes, businesses or designated meeting places.
"Just the convenience of it," said Jon Schlegel from Long Beach. "I don't have to go off shop times. You're not confined to a mall where you have to find parking."
To learn more about Mobile Hair Pros, visit their website.
Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Barbershop on wheels buzzes through SoCal
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News