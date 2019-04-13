UNION, New Jersey -- Bed Bath & Beyond says it expects to close around 40 stores this year.
The company is saying, however, that it will also be opening around 15 new locations.
The New Jersey-based home goods retailer said more stores will have to close unless it's able to negotiate more favorable lease terms with its landlords.
Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $253.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
STORE CLOSING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News