BUSINESS

Bibliophiles, rejoice: Here are the 3 best bookstores in Orange

Bookman. | Photo: Erika S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best bookstores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for some new reads.

1. Bookman



Photo: Zina D./Yelp

Topping the list is Bookman. Located at 840 N. Tustin St., it is the highest-rated bookstore in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp.

Come explore the store's 300,000 book collection, featuring used, unique and out-of-print books from an assortment of different genres.

"Huge selection!" added Yelper Bonnie S. "Aisle after aisle of books on every subject imaginable. But the best part is inventory is automated, so you can look in advance on its website to see if the item you are looking for is in stock."

2. Nevada Mineral & Book Company



PHOTO: tiger c./YELP


Next up is Nevada Mineral & Book Company, situated at 342 S. Tustin St. With five stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore and geology shop has proven to be a local favorite.

The store comes courtesy of Walter Lombardo, explains the business on its website, a geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineralogy and the mining industry.

While featuring an extensive selection of rocks, minerals and the like, the spot also shares the stories behind them, exhibiting one of the largest earth science publication collections in North America.

3. One Dollar Bookstore
Photo: Anne C./Yelp

One Dollar Bookstore, located at 1526 E. Lincoln Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.

Over 80,000 titles are squeezed amongst the shelves of this low-cost bookshop, with collections ranging from poetry and nonfiction to vintage and children's literature.

"I love One Dollar Bookstore, I could come here every day!" shared Yelper N B. "Huge selection of books with oodles of well-known, recent titles in various genres. I'm impressed by how many are in great condition."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineOrange
BUSINESS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, company settle fraud suit for $40 million
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
Uber agrees to $148M settlement over data breach
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
More Business
Top Stories
Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne
Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts rain preparations for SoCal burn areas
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Yucaipa
2 dead, including juvenile girl, in Compton shootings
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Encinitas shark attack victim will make full recovery
Manhattan Beach police chief honors employee killed in Las Vegas shooting
Show More
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Vegas Strip to go dark for shooting anniversary
Former Yale classmate says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Gov. Brown signs tough net neutrality law
More News