Bibliophiles, rejoice: Here are the 3 best bookstores in Orange

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for some new reads.
1. Bookman
Photo: Zina D./Yelp
Topping the list is Bookman. Located at 840 N. Tustin St., it is the highest-rated bookstore in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp.
Come explore the store's 300,000 book collection, featuring used, unique and out-of-print books from an assortment of different genres.
"Huge selection!" added Yelper Bonnie S. "Aisle after aisle of books on every subject imaginable. But the best part is inventory is automated, so you can look in advance on its website to see if the item you are looking for is in stock."
2. Nevada Mineral & Book Company
PHOTO: tiger c./YELP
Next up is Nevada Mineral & Book Company, situated at 342 S. Tustin St. With five stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore and geology shop has proven to be a local favorite.
The store comes courtesy of Walter Lombardo, explains the business on its website, a geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineralogy and the mining industry.
While featuring an extensive selection of rocks, minerals and the like, the spot also shares the stories behind them, exhibiting one of the largest earth science publication collections in North America.
3. One Dollar Bookstore
Photo: Anne C./Yelp
One Dollar Bookstore, located at 1526 E. Lincoln Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
Over 80,000 titles are squeezed amongst the shelves of this low-cost bookshop, with collections ranging from poetry and nonfiction to vintage and children's literature.
"I love One Dollar Bookstore, I could come here every day!" shared Yelper N B. "Huge selection of books with oodles of well-known, recent titles in various genres. I'm impressed by how many are in great condition."