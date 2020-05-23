Coronavirus: Big changes coming to Las Vegas resorts when casinos reopen

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- When Las Vegas casinos reopen, visitors will see some big changes, inside and outside the resorts.After years of charging for parking, all hotels on the Vegas Strip are offering free parking again.In the casinos, blackjack dealers and bartenders will be wearing masks, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be everywhere.Among other changes, some slot machines will be turned off so players won't set next to each other and table games will limit the number of players.Some resorts are hoping to reopen June 1, but Nevada's governor hasn't set an official restart date.