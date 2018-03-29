BUSINESS

Blue Moon's former brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Moon's brewery is releasing a non-alcoholic beverage that will be infused with a special marijuana formula. (Shutterstock/KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARVADA, Colo. (KABC) --
The inventor of Blue Moon is launching a marijuana-infused "beer."

Keith Villa, Blue Moon's former brewer, is releasing three marijuana-infused drinks that promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache that comes afterward.

The drinks, set to debut this fall, will only be available in Colorado for now, but there are plans to make them available in states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Marijuana use remains illegal at the federal level.

The drinks will not contain alcohol but will be infused with special marijuana formulas designed to mimic the effects of booze.

It will be released through Villa's new brewing company called CERIA, which he co-founded with his wife Jodi Villa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeermarijuanadrinkingColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News