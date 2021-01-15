Business

'Business blew wide open:' Boats are a hot commodity during pandemic

"Everybody sold everything they had last year." Boat dealerships have seen a 13% rise in sales.
By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the pandemic and the economy, many people are buying boats. So many consumers with disposable income have apparently cancelled vacations, and are instead buying boats; some dealerships are running out of boats to sell!

The pandemic has created an economy of haves and have nots; while some businesses struggle, others are booming, and boating is one of them. Sales are at a 13-year high.

"I think everybody got cabin fever and broke out toward the end of May and business blew wide open and it continued all the way through until the end of the year," said Tim Jones with Boat House of Anaheim.

Nicholas Cervantes of Brea is one of those new boat owners and in the middle of the pandemic. He says it's been worth it.

"The best thing is just being outside," said Cervantes.

In fact so many people are buying boats, many dealers are running out of supply.

"Everybody sold everything they had last year; it created a perfect storm for the industry and trying to replenish those stocks; they'll be replenished but it's just gonna take a while," said Jones.

The used boat market is also an option, and sadly the pandemic is impacting this part of the business too.

"I see the extreme from one end of the facet where people have to sell their boats because they need the money to pay their mortgage, health insurance, put food on the table," said Jones. "And other facets of the industry where they're just flourishing."

MORE: Girl Scouts taking contact-free delivery cookie orders via Grubhub
EMBED More News Videos

The Girl Scouts are teaming up with Grubhub for contactless delivery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countysouthern californiaboatscoronavirus californiaboatingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
UCI scientists developing vaccine to prevent future outbreaks
Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of displaying racist signs at bar
Proposed corporate tax hike in California would aid homeless
Dodger Stadium reopens as mass COVID-19 vaccination site
Show More
Brush fire burns 600 acres, prompts evacuations in Mountain Center
South LA charter school sets example for reaching students in need
Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural
Pence calls Harris to offer congratulations
SoCal weather: Red flag warnings issued for Friday
More TOP STORIES News