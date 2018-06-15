Boutique store Playa Place has opened up shop in Playa del Rey

A new boutique store has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Playa del Rey, called Playa Place, is located at 322 Culver Blvd. This unique spot offers traditional and virtual mailboxes to assist with your postal needs, as well as handmade items direct from local businesses and a petite photography studio.
A selection of little girl dresses and shoes are also available ranging from classic pink with lace to elegant black and white.
Playa Place has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Ari O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 30, said, "Monica the photographer was amazing! She was very patient, very prepared, very polite and extremely professional, we knew we were in good hands the second we walked in."
"Playa Place is a perfect addition to the Playa community," added Yelper Neces P. "You can always count on a friendly face and a cup of tea to greet you at the door."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Playa Place is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
