Business

Love for her father drives Boyle Heights woman to open 2nd plant store during COVID-19

After Andi Xoch started to care for her father, who's battling kidney failure, she realized she needed to make extra money and then created her business Latinx with Plants.
By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Boyle Heights resident, Andi Xoch, had success opening a plant shop during the pandemic. So much success that she now has a second location too.

Xoch first started Latinx with Plants about a year ago by doing pop-up events.

"Everyone has a driving force that we hardly tap into," said Xoch. "Realizing that caring for my father, caring for my community. These were constant reminders of what made me the strong person that I am now. The person that was not afraid of taking risks."

She opened her first plant store in May and her second store in November. Both locations are located in Boyle Heights on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

"The concept [of my store] Latinx with Plants rose from the necessity of wanting or needing representation of P.O.C. (people of color) specifically brown people in the plant world, especially in social media platforms," said Xoch.

Xoch's love for plants started as a hobby. But after she began to care for her father, who is battling kidney failure, she realized she needed to make extra money.

"I realized that one job was not going to be enough for me to sustain myself and my father," said Xoch. "So I decided to do what I knew was needed and a moment of need, and that was sell and create some sort of business."

Xoch, an artist at heart, left her art studio job and is now working at her two plant stores. Xoch said her business' success is because of her community who's rallying behind her and supporting Latinx with Plants.

"Having my dad always in the back of my mind, whether I know he's gonna get better or not, is always reminding me that I just have to keep trying," said Xoch. "And even if he passes away, I always thought that it would be more shameful for me not to do anything than to put myself out there."

Click here to share "Be Localish" ideas and submit your favorite business to be featured.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countyboyle heightscommunity journalistin the communitybe localishbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gascon's plan to reduce sentences sparks outrage from his own prosecutors
Kirk Cameron's caroling event in Thousand Oaks sparks backlash
CA has refrigerators, body bags on standby, Newsom says
French Laundry got more than $2.4M meant for small businesses
ABC7 helps Dodger fan get refund for canceled game
Crime victims' families lash out at new LA County DA
Las Vegas construction company builds fire-resistant homes out of steel
Show More
Doctors at Riverside hospital urge nurses not to strike
One killed, one wounded by gunfire in Fairfax District
DA: Officers won't be charged in 2018 Trader Joe's fatal shooting
SoCal available ICU capacity drops to 1.7%
11 CA senators ask Newsom to allow restaurants to open for dining
More TOP STORIES News