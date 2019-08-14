Business

Broguiere's Dairy, family-run Montebello business, is keeping its doors open

By ABC7.com staaff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The back and forth continues. Broguiere's Farm Fresh Dairy in Montebello plans to reopen Friday.

The popular business had announced it was closing back in May because of high costs, strict state regulations and competition from large grocery chains.

Ray Broguiere received a huge outpouring of support and nostalgia from the community of loyal customers, so he reconsidered and is reopening.

The popular family-owned dairy is known for its chocolate milk and seasonal egg nog and dates back roughly 100 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontebellolos angeles countybusinesssmall businessfoodmilk
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD has 'criminal investigation' into its own watchdog
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
CHP to honor fallen Officer Moye on organization's 90 anniversary
Alleged gang member accused of shipping guns from Oklahoma to OC
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Show More
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Video released in search for driver who injured teen in South LA
VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction
California requires suicide prevention hotline printed on student ID cards
More TOP STORIES News