Broguiere's Dairy, family-run Montebello business, is keeping its doors open

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The back and forth continues. Broguiere's Farm Fresh Dairy in Montebello plans to reopen Friday.The popular business had announced it was closing back in May because of high costs, strict state regulations and competition from large grocery chains.Ray Broguiere received a huge outpouring of support and nostalgia from the community of loyal customers, so he reconsidered and is reopening.The popular family-owned dairy is known for its chocolate milk and seasonal egg nog and dates back roughly 100 years.