Eyewitness This: Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello reopens after month-long closure

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The iconic Broguiere's Farm Fresh Dairy in Montebello once again opened its doors Friday after closing for several weeks.

The popular business announced it was closing back in May because of high costs, strict state regulations and competition from large grocery chains. After months of uncertainty, a sign was posted outside of the shuttered dairy in late July stating that the local staple was closed "until further notice."

Broguiere said he received a huge outpouring of support and nostalgia from the community of loyal customers, so he reconsidered and is reopening. The family-run dairy -- known for its chocolate milk and seasonal egg nog -- dates back roughly 100 years.

