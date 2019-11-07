Business

Bud Light to join nationwide craze with new spiked seltzer drink in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was only a matter of time before the world's largest alcohol company jumped on the spiked seltzer craze.

Anheuser-Busch is introducing Bud Light Seltzer early next year to battle it out with other hard seltzers that are rapidly gaining popularity in the grocery aisle.

The beer-making giant says even though it is named after its best-selling beer, Bud Light Seltzer will have a natural fruit flavor, made from cane sugar.

RELATED: White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage of popular drink

The beverage will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry and mango.

Anheuser-Busch hopes it can use its brand-name recognition to win over fans of similar hard seltzers, such as Truly or White Claw, which has become so sought after, it has sold out in some areas.
