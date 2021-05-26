Business

Burbank requires $5/hour 'hazard pay' boost for frontline workers

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Burbank OKs $5/hour 'hazard pay' for frontline workers

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Burbank is ordering some stores to pay frontline workers an extra $5 an hour in hazard pay during the pandemic.

The Burbank hazard pay ordinance takes effect June 18 and lasts for 60 days.

It requires grocery, drug stores and other large retailers to pay the extra $5 an hour to compensate employees for health risks they face working directly with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It applies to employees at grocery stores, drug stores, large retailers that sell groceries and/or drug products, employ more than 10 people, are part of a publicly traded company and/or employ 300 or more workers nationwide.

Hazard pay ordinances have been controversial in other cities. In Long Beach and Los Angeles, for example, Kroger announced it was closing Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations after those cities approved "hero pay" ordinances.

3 Kroger grocery stores in Los Angeles to permanently close over 'hero pay' Saturday
EMBED More News Videos

Three Kroger-operated supermarkets in Los Angeles were set to permanently shut down in what the company said was the result of the city's "hero pay"



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessburbanklos angeles countysupermarketpandemicsalary
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
Garcetti to be nominated as ambassador to India
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
91 Freeway shootings: Suspect's possible ties to case investigated
5 Freeway partially closed in Anaheim due to police activity
CA lawmakers hope to add more in-state students to UC
Show More
Echo Park Lake set to reopen after city cleared out homeless encampment
Police chase ends in dramatic standoff on 5 Freeway in San Clemente
After Oxnard boy, shoots self, police seize guns, drugs, from home
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox aren't just Friends -- they're cousins, genealogists say
More TOP STORIES News