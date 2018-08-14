Burgers, blossoms and baguettes: Here are DTLA's 5 newest businesses

Burgerim
605 W. Seventh St.
Photo: Darren B./Yelp
Burgerim is an Israeli franchise, with multiple locations across California and throughout the United States, that specializes in mini burgers.
Its new eatery downtown features specialty burger boxes, complete with your choice of protein and toppings such as avocado, fried egg, grilled onions, jalapenos and sauteed mushrooms. Signature patties are 2.8 ounces in size and come in options like lamb, salmon, veggie, Spanish beef and more.
Sandwiches and salads are on offer as well, along with desserts like New York cheesecake and gluten-free chocolate cake. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews, Burgerim is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Heather S., who reviewed it on Aug. 11, wrote, "Came in here with some co-workers and we were all really pleased with the service, and the food was great. I was surprised at how filling everything was."
"I opted for a merguez caliente-style, lamb classic-style and Spanish beef caliente-style," shared Yelper Brandon S. "The merguez had decent flavor, but the other two were kind of bland. This is an OK option. If you are craving more than one style burger, than it might be a good choice."
Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Lupetti Pizzeria
710 E. Fourth Place
Photo: reggie r./Yelp
Lupetti Pizzeria is serving up fresh New York-style pizza in the Arts District, Eater Los Angeles reports, and comes courtesy of co-owner Bryan Ling (No Name Bar) and longtime pizza maker Adam Tomei.
Specialty pizzas are on offer complete with toppings like serrano peppers, caramelized onions, prosciutto, almonds and rosemary.
Not quite in the mood for pizza? Salads, sandwiches and desserts such as olive oil cake and gelato are also on hand. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Lupetti Pizzeria, which currently holds four stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
Yelper Adam G., who reviewed the pizzeria on Aug. 8, wrote, "Epic New York-style pies, Sicilian and some damn good sides (meatballs and chicken parm). Great design and very good espresso and gelato as well."
And Yelper Reggie R. added, "Incredible food! The pizza is exceptional. The place is beautiful and the staff was kind. Absolutely coming back!"
Lupetti Pizzeria is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Paris Baguette
404 W. Eighth St.
Photo: joseph a./Yelp
Paris Baguette is a French-themed Korean bakery chain with over 3,000 locations around the world.
Come try the spot's signature espresso drinks, specialty cakes and decadent pastries like curry buns, cream puffs and almond meringues. Breakfast sandwiches, salads and soup bread bowls are available as well. (You can view the full menu here.)
With 3.5 stars on Yelp, the bakery is still finding its footing.
Yelper Jerry C., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "The selection is by far better than any other Paris Baguette I've visited in the past. From cakes and sandwiches to breads and pastries, to even drinks, they carry a wider assortment of goods that taste absolutely amazing."
"Pastries and sandwiches are great!" said Yelper Crystal F. "The behind the counter is super disorganized though. ... Could benefit from just a straight take-a-ticket system and would make service so much faster!"
Paris Baguette is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Superfine Pizza
1101 S. San Pedro St.
Photo: Superfine Pizza/Yelp
Stop in for a slice or a whole pie at Superfine Pizza, which is helmed by chef Steve Samson, whose resume includes LA Italian restaurants Rossoblu and Sotto.
According to Eater Los Angeles, expect to find a new take on thin-crust pizza "that blends attributes from both New York and Neapolitan styles baked in an electric oven."
Specialty pies include mushrooms with fontina and pea tendrils; spicy salami with provolone, grana padano and buckwheat honey; and bacon paired with kale, pecorino and fresh mozzarella. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Superfine Pizza currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Mei L., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "Spicy honey for the win! The crust is amazing. Think New York thin crust with a healthy dose of cheese and top quality ingredients."
"Best pizza in LA!" added Yelper Margo K. "You can really tell the quality of the pizza is top notch, and it's also so cute from the outside! The more unique pizzas and the classic flavors are both amazing."
Superfine Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Lovesome Blossoms
800 E. Fourth St.
Photo: Lovesome Blossoms/Yelp
Lovesome Blossoms is a full-service floral and event design company run by owner and designer Jeany Kim, whose arrangements have been featured in People Magazine, Style Me Pretty and more, according to her Yelp page.
The business offers designs for everything from floral deliveries and lifestyle photoshoots to product branding, weddings and major social events. (Visit the company's website here for inquiries and additional information.)
Lovesome Blossoms is off to a promising start with five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Aimee K., who reviewed the floral design business on July 7, wrote, "I wanted a bouquet for my mom, and Jeany assisted me throughout the process. I have minimal knowledge about flowers, but she asked and listened to what I had in mind. She worked her magic and viola -- created the most gorgeous, yet fun bouquet for my mom."
And Yelper Lorena A. said, "My favorite floral designer ever! Jeany is a genius on anything floral. Her designs are one of a kind. From color combination to flower selection. Never disappointed, giving and receiving her floral arrangements make your day."
Lovesome Blossoms is open from noon-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (It's closed on Saturday-Wednesday.)