Stay-at-home order causing frustration amongst business owners

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many business owners are frustrated with Newsom's reinforced stay-at-home order, forcing owners to close their doors once again.Some salons even stayed open late Sunday evening to give customers their last chance at manicures and pedicures before the order was in effect."There's no really proven fact that salons are the reason that the whole COVID surge is happening, so it's hard for us cause we're losing a lot customers, we're losing a lot of business," says Alla Khachapian, employee at Nail Garden.Hair salons and barber shops in LA and across SoCal were also told to shut down.The state ordered closures as cases of COVID-19 continue to reach new records daily.Others had a different opinion about the order, "I think it's great. I think Gavin Newsom had to do this to keep us all safe," says Ruth Zalduondo of Toluca Lake.The surge in hospitalizations resulted in another crisis. ICU bed availability has dropped to dangerously low levels.The latest stay-at-home restrictions now cover Orange County, where restaurants had been allowed to offer outdoor dining."We're going to do takeout and delivery, for the next three weeks, hopefully," says Craig Lyon, owner of Catrina Café, preparing for the change.Business owners are trying to figure out how to stay afloat these next few weeks."We're all on the edge financially, emotionally and everything. It's been really hard, but you have to look at the big picture," says Lyon.