California getting millions back in refunds on N95 mask order from China

California is getting a major refund on a billion dollar deal because of a delayed delivery on thousands of protective masks ordered weeks ago.
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the deal with Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD. The state ordered thousands of N95 face masks for $3.30 each, totaling about $1 billion.
But the masks failed to arrive before the April 30 deadline so the state is getting a $247 million refund.
