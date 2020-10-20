California plans to issue reopening guidelines for theme parks Tuesday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said guidelines for reopening theme parks are expected to be announced Tuesday, hinting he might have different rules for different types of theme parks.Newsom said on Monday during a coronavirus briefing that state Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly will provide the update on theme parks."We're going to break up the theme parks. It's not just one or two brands. It's many different parts that are part of the theme park industry," Newsom said. "But Dr. Ghaly, we'll be updating you tomorrow on those guidelines.""I hope one recognizes our stubbornness on a health-first, data driven decision making process is done with our eyes wide open on what's happening now around the world," Newsom added. "We have to maintain that vigilance so we can avoid any further increase in transmission."Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and other theme parks in California have been closed since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March.Anaheim's tourist-based economy has been particularly hard hit due to the closures. A number of small businesses and independent hotels have remained closed waiting for the theme parks to reopen. The Walt Disney Co.'s Parks, Experiences and Products division, which includes Disneyland, recently announced 28,000 layoffs.Unions representing Disney employees sent Newsom a letter on Monday urging him to allow theme parks to reopen.The unions, representing about 10,000 Disneyland workers, told Newsom in June it was unsafe to open theme parks. But they now say Disney has a testing program and measures in place for personal protective equipment and ventilation."We are confident that with these protocols set in place, Disneyland will be able to fully reopen safely," said Andrea Zinder, president of UFCW 324.