California pot users are seeing bargain basement prices ahead of strict, new testing rules.Regulations being phased in six months after the state broadly legalized marijuana require that pot sold after Saturday meet strict quality standards, so retailers unloading untested inventory are offering blowout prices.Anything that is not sold by Saturday has to be destroyed, so some retailers are offering deep discounts to clear their shelves now.Tests will look into pesticides and contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents and mold.Some businesses worry this could lead to a shortage, as stores scramble to restock with properly tested products.The testing will also examine concentrations and potency of the ingredient that gives users a buzz.The change in rules was part of the state's decision to allow the industry in its legal infancy to get a running start at the beginning of the year. Shops were given six months to burn through supplies of grass grown and cookies and other products made without strict testing requirements.Any marijuana harvested this year or for sale July 1 must meet quality and safety standards.