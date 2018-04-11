BUSINESS

California recreational marijuana sales off to a slow start

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Recreational marijuana sales are off to a slower than expected start in California.

In the first two months since recreational use became legal, Californians spent about $339 million on pot products, according to the Sacramento Bee. That is 13 percent less than state projections.

The article also showed that state estimates were projected to be about $1.15 billion for the fiscal year, which comes out to about $383 million every two months.

One reason for the slow start is that local governments are still getting caught up in licensing.

Analysts said pot sales generally increase as the weather warms up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanasalesmoneyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News