LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Recreational marijuana sales are off to a slower than expected start in California.
In the first two months since recreational use became legal, Californians spent about $339 million on pot products, according to the Sacramento Bee. That is 13 percent less than state projections.
The article also showed that state estimates were projected to be about $1.15 billion for the fiscal year, which comes out to about $383 million every two months.
One reason for the slow start is that local governments are still getting caught up in licensing.
Analysts said pot sales generally increase as the weather warms up.