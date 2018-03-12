San Pedro's Ports O' Call Village is being demolished to make way for a new development called The San Pedro Public Market.More than a dozen small shops and restaurants have gotten eviction notices, and now those evicted shop owners, along with the local NAACP, are calling for an investigation.They say the selection process for a developer was manipulated to force out minority-owned shops. The group is asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the L.A. County D.A.'s Office to look into the matter.The Port of Los Angeles denies the claims, saying they have complied with all regulations connected with the development.