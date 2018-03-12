BUSINESS

Call for investigation over Ports O' Call Village evictions in San Pedro

An escalating turf war in San Pedro pits the city against shop owners who say they are being pushed out to make way for a new market. (KABC)

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
San Pedro's Ports O' Call Village is being demolished to make way for a new development called The San Pedro Public Market.


More than a dozen small shops and restaurants have gotten eviction notices, and now those evicted shop owners, along with the local NAACP, are calling for an investigation.

They say the selection process for a developer was manipulated to force out minority-owned shops. The group is asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the L.A. County D.A.'s Office to look into the matter.

The Port of Los Angeles denies the claims, saying they have complied with all regulations connected with the development.
