Cannabis store backed by rap mogul Jay-Z opens in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A deli-themed dispensary backed by Jay-Z opened in Bellflower Thursday.The rap mogul teamed up with the cannabis brand Caliva to help open the retro-inspired store on Artesia Boulevard near Clark Avenue.From the outside, the shop looks like a place to buy cold cuts. But customers will find CBD coffee, THC-infused chocolate and pre-rolls instead.An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning, and promotional events are expected to continue through Saturday.