Carson to see new premium outlet mall by 2021

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- In Carson, construction kicked off Tuesday on a new outlet mall.The new Los Angeles Premium Outlets will be built just off the 405 Freeway, at Avalon Boulevard.The shopping center is set to open in the fall of 2021.The first phase of the project will span 400,000 square feet, and the second will include 166,000 square feet.The list of shops and restaurants has yet to be announced.