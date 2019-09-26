CEO surprises employees with $10K raise, will give $30K raise over next 5 years

If you have to work -- and most of us do -- we've found a man who may be the perfect boss.Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price just gave his lowest-earning employees in Idaho making $40,000 a year a $10,000 raise. Within five years, their salary will increase to $70,000.The Seattle-based credit card processing company recently acquired a competitor in Idaho and Price wanted to give his new employees a warm welcome.In 2015, he announced a minimum salary of $70,000 for his entire Seattle office and cut his own salary to $70,000.Price says he was sick of being part of the problem of income inequality and he wanted to be part of the solution.His employees are grateful.In 2016, they all pitched in and bought Price a Tesla.