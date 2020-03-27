Coronavirus: Chatsworth company loans solar trailers to hospitals to power COVID-19 triage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6050959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chatsworth company is loaning solar trailers to help hospitals power COVID-19 hospital triage areas and it also helps keep the company's employees working.

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- We are seeing Southern Californians band together during this crisis. One local company is making solar trailers to loan them at no cost to hospitals to help even more patients.The company that makes them is BigBattery based in Chatsworth. They are loaning the trailers, which are auxiliary-power sources, to local hospitals, for free. This is also keeping their employees working."We're sending these power trailers out, these emergency power trailers that are setting emergency COVID-19 triage operations, to power those operations," Eric Lundgren, CEO of BigBattery, Inc. said.BigBattery is in the business of recycling old electric cars and batteries. One of the things they make are solar trailers.In recent weeks, they've set up dozens of these trailers at area hospitals already.The company is also providing N95 masks, which are in high demand for protective gear for the public and first responders."Because we have a footprint in China, as well, we decided to offer direct from the factory, at cost masks. We've imported a million and we're going to be importing more," Lundgren said.The work to get these solar trailers ready, delivered and installed is keeping their work force, of nearly forty employees, fully employed during this tough time."Everybody needs them and by doing that we're able to keep everybody here rather than at home worrying about their jobs and their paychecks," Edward Bonilla said.Lundgren says he's delivered these trailers to nine hospitals so far, the tenth one will get there in about a week. He's hoping to have all of his trailers sent out to hospitals in the coming weeks.