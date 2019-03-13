Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Costa Mesa

OC Discount Nutrition
Photo: Aarron W./Yelp
OC Discount Nutrition is a spot to score vitamins and supplements that's located at 1776 Newport Blvd. The growing chain has additional outposts in Fullerton and Las Vegas, featuring an assortment of discount nutrition products like alkaline water, protein and more.
Fishbonz Seafood Grill
Photo: Ann T./Yelp
Head over to 350 E. 17th St., Unit B and you'll find Fishbonz Seafood Grill, a new spot to score made-to-order seafood dishes like New England clam chowder, fried catfish and Cajun pan-seared ahi salad. The newcomer -- with another outpost in Torrance -- also features non-seafood offerings like filet mignon skewers, grilled chicken tacos and battered zucchini. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Rejuvenation
Photo: Rejuvenation/Yelp
Rejuvenation is a new home improvement store that's located at 3323 Hyland Ave. The national chain -- with locations situated from coast to coast -- offers classic American-style furniture and more, from outdoor string lights and vintage rugs to bookcases and kitchen sinks. (You can view the full online shop here.)
