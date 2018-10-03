BUSINESS

Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Yorba Linda

Photo: Inspire Fitness Studios/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Yorba Linda? From a workout spot to a hair studio to an Indian eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to arrive near you.

Inspire Fitness Studios



PHOTO: Inspire Fitness Studios/YELP

Inspire Fitness Studios is a gym and personal training spot that's located at 22600 Savi Ranch Parkway. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

The new establishment is "a one-of-a-kind studio dedicated to changing lives with innovation, experience and connection," says the company on its website.

Several group cardio classes are on offer, along with state-of-the-art equipment and personal training sessions. (Visit the website here for additional information.)

Prismatique, A Hair Studio



PHOTO: Prismatique, A Hair Studio,/YELP


Head over to 20469 Yorba Linda Blvd. and you'll find Prismatique, A Hair Studio, a new salon offering a wide range of services, including hair coloring and treatments.

Founded by stylists Allison Cormany and Myriam Davis, the spot offers everything from basic cuts and blowouts to makeup consultations and updos.

"I loved my experience here with Myriam," shared Yelper Vatsala G. "A totally cool and casual vibe. I like my haircut and color too. Will be back next month!"

Karma Lounge



Photo: Jasmeer O./Yelp

Karma Lounge is a new Indian restaurant with a lunch buffet that's located at 4905 Yorba Ranch Road.

On the menu, expect to find regional favorites of India, "from the mild flavors of the bustling Parsi and Iranian cafes of Old Bombay, to the fiery dishes of the southern coast," the eatery sayson its website.

Specialties include lentil dumplings in potato curry, chicken korma with almond cream sauce and tandoori-style tiger shrimp kebabs. (You can view the full menu here.)
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineYorba Linda
