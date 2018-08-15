Check out the 3 newest businesses to open in West Anaheim

Cali Laundry
2435 W. Ball Road
PHOTO: cali laundry/YELP
Cali Laundry is a laundromat offering high quality laundry services in the Anaheim area.
Self-service and drop-off options are available, as well as both coin and card machines. Other amenities include free WiFi, high-definition TV and vending machines complete with snacks, drinks and laundry supplies.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out eight reviews, Cali Laundry has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Natalie T., who reviewed Cali Laundry on May 5, wrote, "This new laundromat just opened and it's so wonderful! They have A/C and state of the art washers and dryers. I really enjoyed the nice environment there."
"Best laundry place I've been in," shared Yelper Perfect I. "Already recommended to a friend. Lovely environment, great service and great prices."
Cali Laundry is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Ramen Hajime
2717 W. Lincoln Ave.
Photo: Christopher Y./Yelp
Ramen Hajime is a spot to score fresh pork buns, rice bowls and an assortment of ramen dishes like tonkotsu ramen with red spicy noodle.
According to OC Weekly, the eatery has taken over the Korean bibimbap spot Orange Bap and comes complete with its own noodle-making machine.
Yelp users are excited about Ramen Hajime, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on the site.
Yelper Lisa T., who reviewed Ramen Hajime on July 3, wrote, "Delicious! Love the broth here and the presentation of the bowls. One of the best ramen places I've had in the OC. The best thing is that they roast their pork belly, so each piece is delectable."
"My first time eating ramen like this and I gotta say it was delicious," shared Yelper Eric R. "The staff was really friendly too. Definitely gonna be coming back!"
Ramen Hajime is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Chuze Fitness
135 Beach Blvd.
Photo: Manny L./Yelp
Chuze Fitness is a family-owned and operated gym and personal training spot featuring a lap pool, hot tub and sauna, along with a variety of fitness classes like indoor cycling, Zumba and body pump. This new location debuted in June.
The workout chain offers higher intensity classes as well, such as Team Training -- a class in which a personal trainer leads a group through high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and each participant's performance is synced to a screen. (Visit the website here for information on memberships.)
Yelp users are excited about Chuze Fitness, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
Yelper Riley M., who reviewed Chuze Fitness on July 18, wrote, "Each time a new Chuze location opens up, they outdo themselves. This location is the best one yet. It is only one story, but it's so spread out that there is plenty of space. And this one has a pool!"
"I've been a Chuze member since 2012 and I gotta tell y'all that I have never been disappointed," added Yelper Donte W. "From the super clean and kept up equipment to the wonderful staff with incredible customer service."
Chuze Fitness is open 24 hours on weekdays and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.