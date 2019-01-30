Check out the 5 freshest new businesses to launch in Los Angeles

Fala Bar
Photo: C. Y./Yelp
Now open at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. in the Westfield Century City Mall is Fala Bar, an all-vegan New American spot with a Mediterranean twist.
The menu features falafel, hummus and baba ghanoush plates; falafel burgers; and salads with the option to add falafel. Falafel flavors include original, sweet potato and kale.
Psycho
Photo: Psycho/Yelp
New to 8474 W. 3rd St. in Beverly Grove is Psycho, a cardio and yoga spot. The classes combine HIIT (high-intensity interval training) exercises, which build muscle, with yoga and meditation to deepen flexibility and bring mindfulness to the practice.
Los Balcones
Photo: Los Balcones/Yelp
A Studio City newcomer, Los Balcones is a Peruvian eatery located at 11334 Moorpark St. It's proven popular thus far, with 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews. The menu features ceviche, lomo saltado (stir-fried beef), pan de la chola (Peruvian bread) and seco de pato (duck two ways).
Jolie
Photo: Jolie/Yelp
Jolie is a French spot that recently opened its doors at 2922 Beverly Glen Cir. in Beverly Crest. Located in the Glen Centre, the bistro's menu of cheese and charcuterie, seafood and small and large plates is complemented by a French and California wine list.
Gloss
Photo: Gloss/Yelp
Stop by 5631 Mesmer Ave., Suite B in Playa Vista and you'll find Gloss, a nail art spot. So far, it's been a popular addition, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of six reviews.
Services include hard gel full set of nails, soft gel full set of nails, gel manicure, hand-painted nail art, intricate nail art, hard gel removal and more.