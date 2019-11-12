Business

Chuck E. Cheese unveils new restaurant design, gets rid of tokens

CHICAGO -- The days of dancing human-sized animals at Chuck E. Cheese are officially a thing of the past.

The company is getting rid of its classic animatronics at all locations and rolling out a new restaurant design.

The new design features an interactive dance floor.

Another change coming to the restaurant's classic feel...there will be no more tokens!

Rides and games will now feature play passes that are pre-loaded.

Families can get a look at one of the newly renovated and updated restaurants in Skokie starting Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessskokiechicagofoodu.s. & worldrestaurantpizzaconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Police officer wraps up last day at Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino on high note: VIDEO
Possible threat against Palmdale high school being investigated
At least 8 USC student deaths during fall semester spark concerns
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Show More
LA's José Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
SoCal cities with the most expensive commute costs in the country
New lawsuit over Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
More TOP STORIES News